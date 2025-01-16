Trevor Keels Injury: Misses game for undisclosed reason

Keels was absent in Wednesday's 100-95 G League win over Greensboro due to an undisclosed reason.

Keels was one of two Wolves players inactive in Wednesday's contest, though his absence was listed as either an injury or illness with no specification. Keels should be considered day-to-day as Iowa now has more than a week off before its next game. In 23 outings this season, Keels has averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.