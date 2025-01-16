Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trevor Keels headshot

Trevor Keels Injury: Misses game for undisclosed reason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Keels was absent in Wednesday's 100-95 G League win over Greensboro due to an undisclosed reason.

Keels was one of two Wolves players inactive in Wednesday's contest, though his absence was listed as either an injury or illness with no specification. Keels should be considered day-to-day as Iowa now has more than a week off before its next game. In 23 outings this season, Keels has averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

Trevor Keels
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now