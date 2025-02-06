Trevor Keels News: Impresses from deep as top scorer

Keels contributed 26 points (9-18 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 142-120 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Keels took Wednesday's game over with his success from deep, connecting on a team-leading mark from three while leading all Wolves players in scoring in a losing effort. Keels has appeared in 29 contests this year, averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.