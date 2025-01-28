Trevor Keels News: Lifts offensively in 30-point game
Keels finished with 30 points (12-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds over 40 minutes in Monday's 126-109 G League loss to Westchester.
Keels shot the ball early and often in Monday's contest, going on to lead all players in threes made and scoring over a strong offensive showcase. Keels has appeared in 25 outings this season, averaging 18.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 steals per contest.
Trevor Keels
Free Agent
