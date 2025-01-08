Trevor Keels News: Lights it up from deep in defeat

Keels put forth 23 points (9-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal over 43 minutes in Tuesday's 112-101 G League loss to Santa Cruz.

Keels shined offensively in Tuesday's G League battle, leading all Wolves players in threes made while ending with a team-high-tying point total in a losing effort. Keels has appeared in 20 games this season, averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.