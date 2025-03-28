Trevor Keels News: Lights it up from deep in defeat

Keels notched 27 points (10-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and three rebounds over 42 minutes in Friday's 127-123 G League loss to South Bay.

Keels shined from deep in Friday's contest, leading all Wolves in threes made while finishing second among Iowa players in scoring and assists in an offensive showcase. Keels has appeared in 45 contests this season, averaging 19.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.