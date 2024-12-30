Trevor Keels News: Lights it up from deep to lead team

Keels recorded 32 points (12-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 51 minutes in Sunday's 126-122 overtime win over Mexico City.

Keels shined from three to lead the way for Iowa offensively in Sunday's marathon battle, pacing all players in scoring and threes made while surpassing the 30-point mark. Keels has recorded 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals over 15 G League outings this season.