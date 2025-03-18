Trevor Keels News: Nears 30 points as leading scorer
Keels contributed 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 37 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League loss to Sioux Falls.
Keels led the way for Iowa offensively in Sunday's contest, pacing all players in scoring while ending one point shy of the 30-point mark in a losing effort. Keels has appeared in 40 G League contests, averaging 19.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.
