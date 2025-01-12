Trevor Keels News: Nears 30 points in defeat
Keels recorded 28 points (13-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes in Saturday's 132-113 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.
Keels provided a nice lift to Iowa offensively in Saturday's contest, leading all players in shots made while concluding second on the team in scoring and two points short of the 30-point mark. Keels has appeared in 22 G League contests this season, averaging 19.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.
Trevor Keels
Free Agent
