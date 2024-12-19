Trevor Keels News: Nears double-double in return
Keels recorded 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes in Thursday's 124-99 win over Stockton in the G League Winter Showcase.
Keels returned for Iowa's first game of the G League Winter Showcase after missing the previous contest due to an undisclosed reason, leading all players in threes made and coming up one rebound short of a double-double. Keels has averaged 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 13 games this season.
Trevor Keels
Free Agent
