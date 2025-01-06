Trevor Keels News: Paces offensively in balanced game

Keels posted 22 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds over 44 minutes in Saturday's 136-130 G League loss to Santa Cruze.

Keels led the way for Iowa on the offensive end of the floor in Saturday's outing, handing out a team-best assist total while ending as one of three Wolves players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Keels has averaged 18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.9 steals over 19 G League contests this season.