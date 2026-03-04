Trevor Keels headshot

Trevor Keels News: Productive in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Keels compiled 24 points (9-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes Tuesday during the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 113-106 loss to Osceola.

Keels continues to dominate offensively for the Skyforce, as he's now scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven appearances. However, he was careless with the ball at times, committing a team-high five turnovers. The two-way player has appeared in just one NBA game so far this season and should continue to see the majority of his action in the G League.

Trevor Keels
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Keels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Keels See More
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?
NBA
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 22, 2022
NBA Offseason Preview: Central Division
NBA
NBA Offseason Preview: Central Division
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 20, 2022