Trevor Keels News: Productive in G League loss

Keels compiled 24 points (9-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes Tuesday during the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 113-106 loss to Osceola.

Keels continues to dominate offensively for the Skyforce, as he's now scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven appearances. However, he was careless with the ball at times, committing a team-high five turnovers. The two-way player has appeared in just one NBA game so far this season and should continue to see the majority of his action in the G League.