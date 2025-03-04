Trevor Keels News: Provides lift offensively in defeat
Keels contributed 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 41 minutes in Monday's 130-127 G League loss to Salt Lake City.
Keels provided a spark to Iowa offensively in Monday's contest, finishing as one of two Wolves with 25 or more points while also boosting the team defensively with a pair of steals. Keels has appeared in 37 contests this season, averaging 19.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals per outing.
Trevor Keels
Free Agent
