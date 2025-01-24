Fantasy Basketball
Trevor Keels headshot

Trevor Keels News: Reaches double figures in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Keels posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in Friday's 107-83 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Keels returned Friday after missing time due to an undisclosed reason, ending second on the team in threes made while finishing as one of three Wolves with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Keels has appeared in 23 G League games this season, averaging 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

Trevor Keels
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
