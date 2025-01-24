Trevor Keels News: Reaches double figures in return

Keels posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in Friday's 107-83 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Keels returned Friday after missing time due to an undisclosed reason, ending second on the team in threes made while finishing as one of three Wolves with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Keels has appeared in 23 G League games this season, averaging 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.