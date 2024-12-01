Trevor Keels News: Shines in G League win

Keels posted 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-98 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Keels racked up a double-double while scoring a team-high mark in points. The 21-year-old guard has averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals across 36.2 minutes per game over 10 G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances.