Trevor Keels News: Shines off bench in G League win
Keels ended with 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes in Friday's 121-116 G League win over Stockton.
Keels shined off the Wolves bench in Friday's outing, connecting on a team-leading mark from three while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Keels has appeared in 30 G League contests, averaging 18.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game.
Trevor Keels
Free Agent
