Trevor Keels News: Shines offensively as top scorer

Keels ended with 32 points (11-24 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes in Monday's 147-118 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Keels lit it up from deep in Monday's contest, connecting on a team-high mark from three en route to surpassing the 30-point mark and leading all players in the contest in scoring and shots made. Keels has appeared in 28 G League outings this year, averaging 18.6 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest.