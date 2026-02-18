Trevor Keels News: Signing two-way deal with Heat

The Heat are signing Keels to a two-way contract Wednesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami has a two-way roster spot open following the signing of Myron Gardner to a standard deal, which is being filled by Keels. The 22-year-old has been an excellent scorer with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 20.3 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 34.4 minutes per game over his last 22 games. Keels figures to continue spending most of his time in 2025-26 in the G League.