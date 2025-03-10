Trevor Keels News: Strong from deep as top scorer

Keels finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes in Monday's 123-93 G League loss to Oklahoma City.

Keels led the way for Iowa offensively in Monday's outing, leading all players in scoring and threes made in just under 30 minutes. Keels has appeared in 38 games this season, averaging 19.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.