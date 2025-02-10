Trevor Keels News: Strong from deep in victory
Keels contributed 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes in Saturday's 125-120 G League win over Stockton.
Keels provided a spark from beyond the arc Saturday, finishing second on the team in scoring and threes made while ending one dime shy of a double-double in a team-high-tying assist total. Keels has appeared in 31 G League outings, averaging 19.2 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest.
Trevor Keels
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now