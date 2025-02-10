Trevor Keels News: Strong from deep in victory

Keels contributed 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes in Saturday's 125-120 G League win over Stockton.

Keels provided a spark from beyond the arc Saturday, finishing second on the team in scoring and threes made while ending one dime shy of a double-double in a team-high-tying assist total. Keels has appeared in 31 G League outings, averaging 19.2 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest.