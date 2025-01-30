Fantasy Basketball
Trevor Keels headshot

Trevor Keels News: Struggles shooting in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Keels notched 10 points (3-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League loss to Maine.

Keels struggled shooting the ball Wednesday after dropping 30 points the game prior, failing to connect on any shots from deep for the fifth time of the season despite reaching the double-digit mark. Keels has appeared in 26 G League contests, averaging 18.2 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per outing.

Trevor Keels
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
