Trevor Keels News: Struggles with shot in blowout loss

Keels notched 10 points (3-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League loss to Maine.

Keels struggled shooting the ball Wednesday after dropping 30 points the game prior, failing to connect on any shots from deep for the fifth time this season despite reaching the double-digit scoring mark. Keels has appeared in 26 G League contests, averaging 18.2 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per outing.