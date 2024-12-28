Trevor Keels News: Surpasses 20 points in defeat

Keels ended with 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Friday's 105-94 loss to Mexico City.

Keels provided a nice lift to Iowa in Friday's contest, leading all starters in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three in a 23-point showcase. Keels has appeared in 15 games this season, averaging 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.