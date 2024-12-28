Trevor Keels News: Surpasses 20 points in defeat
Keels ended with 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Friday's 105-94 loss to Mexico City.
Keels provided a nice lift to Iowa in Friday's contest, leading all starters in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three in a 23-point showcase. Keels has appeared in 15 games this season, averaging 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.
Trevor Keels
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now