Trevor Keels News: Surpasses 20 points in defeat

Keels finished with 21 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 39 minutes in Sunday's 117-108 G League loss to San Diego.

Keels struggled to find his shot at points in Sunday's contest, but still finished north of the 20-point mark and as one of two Wolves players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Keels has appeared in 35 G League outings this season, averaging 19.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.