Trevor Keels headshot

Trevor Keels News: Surpasses 30 points in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 9:10am

Keels ended with 34 points (13-23 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist over 39 minutes in Saturday's 139-128 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Keels lit it up from deep in Saturday's regular-season finale, pacing all Wolves players in scoring and threes made while also swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals in a winning effort. Keels appeared in 46 G League contests this season, averaging 19.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.

