Trevor Keels News: Tallies six steals

Keels tallied 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and six steals in 41 minutes Monday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 112-103 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Keels couldn't get his shot working from range, but he still managed to score in double figures for a third straight game. He also led his squad with six steals, a new season high.