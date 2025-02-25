Trey Alexander News: Adds 23 points in victory

Alexander finished with 23 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block across 38 minutes Monday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 121-117 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Alexander didn't post a great shooting line but contributed in a big way across the board, falling two assists shy of a double-double. He continued his stretch of strong play, putting up 20 or more points in nine straight games.