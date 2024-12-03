Fantasy Basketball
Trey Alexander headshot

Trey Alexander News: Another strong outing in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Alexander tallied 21 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 108-93 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

While Alexander struggled with his outside shot Tuesday, he still managed to lead the Gold in points, assists and steals. Alexander should continue to receive increased playing time in the G League until he is transferred back to the NBA.

Trey Alexander
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
