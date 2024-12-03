Trey Alexander News: Another strong outing in G League

Alexander tallied 21 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 108-93 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

While Alexander struggled with his outside shot Tuesday, he still managed to lead the Gold in points, assists and steals. Alexander should continue to receive increased playing time in the G League until he is transferred back to the NBA.