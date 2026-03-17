Trey Alexander News: Dominant in G League victory

Alexander had 42 points (15-24 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block over 40 minutes in Monday's 144-143 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Alexander operated as his side's biggest scoring threat, posting a season-high tally of points during Monday's clash. He also came one assist short of recording a second straight double-double. Alexander is one of New Orleans' two-way options but has seen almost all of his action with Birmingham, where he has generated team-high averages of 22.8 points and 7.4 assists per game during the regular season.