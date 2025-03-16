Trey Alexander News: Game-high 26 points in G League
Alexander posted 26 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 G League win over the Rip City Remix.
The last time Alexander failed to score 20 points in a G League game was Jan. 1, a 14-game stretch. Across 27 G League appearances, Alexander has averaged 25.8 points while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from deep.
