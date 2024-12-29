Trey Alexander News: Hot from deep in G League
Alexander produced 27 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-103 G League win over the Maine Celtics.
Alexander tied his season high with four made three-pointers and has scored at least 18 points in all nine of his G League appearances thus far. He's averaging 25.2 points while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from deep.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now