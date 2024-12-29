Fantasy Basketball
Trey Alexander headshot

Trey Alexander News: Hot from deep in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Alexander produced 27 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-103 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Alexander tied his season high with four made three-pointers and has scored at least 18 points in all nine of his G League appearances thus far. He's averaging 25.2 points while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from deep.

