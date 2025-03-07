Trey Alexander News: Huge double-double in G League

Alexander supplied 27 points (7-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 17 assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks over 44 minutes Thursday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 136-115 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Alexander didn't have the most efficient night from the field Thursday, but he filled up the box score and led both teams with a season-high 17 dimes. He's averaging 26.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals over 36.8 minutes per game in the G League this season.