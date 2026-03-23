Trey Alexander News: Huge performance against Windy City

Alexander notched 40 points (13-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block during 39 minutes in Sunday's 134-119 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Alexander led his side in points and assists for his third double-double in his last four starts. He's one of the Pelicans' two-way options but has continued to see all of his action in the G League for the last few months. The 40 points in Sunday's game represented his second-highest figure across 35 games played for the Squadron.