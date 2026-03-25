Trey Alexander News: Leading scorer in G League win

Alexander tallied 29 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 13-14 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block across 39 minutes during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 134-133 win over Windy City.

Alexander was dominant during the victory despite shooting a poor 35.7 percent from the field, as he led the team in both points scored and assists en route to recording his eight double-double in the G League. The two-way player has only appeared in five NBA games this season and should continue to see the majority of his playing time with the Squadron.