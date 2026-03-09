Trey Alexander News: Paces Squadron with 32 points

Alexander registered 32 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 39 minutes Sunday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 127-119 victory over Stockton.

Alexander was feeling good on the offensive end, particularly from beyond the arc, where he tacked on 12 of his 32 points. He bounced back nicely Sunday after being held to 13 points in 34 minutes Thursday, also against Stockton.