Trey Alexander News: Pops for 33 points in G League

Alexander totaled 33 points (13-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four steals over 29 minutes Thursday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 124-110 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Alexander dominated on the offensive end Thursday, hitting on a season-best 61.9 percent of his attempts from the field to lead his team in scoring. He's shown no signs of slowing down since his season debut, pouring in 20 or more points in six of seven appearances so far this year.