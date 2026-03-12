Trey Alexander News: Posts double-double in G League win

Alexander logged 31 points (10-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block during 40 minutes in Wednesday's 122-95 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Alexander put in another fine offensive effort, tallying more than 30 points for the second straight game and adding a season-high 13 assists. The double-double was his fifth of the campaign, ranking him fourth among the Squadron's players in that category. Despite serving under a two-way contract, the guard has barely seen any action for the Pelicans and is expected to remain active in the G League going forward.