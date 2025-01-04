Trey Alexander News: Posts double-double in loss

Alexander recorded 28 points (9-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and a block across 41 minutes in Friday's loss to Long Island.

Alexander was the leading scorer for Grand Rapids in this matchup, and in fact, he was the only player who scored at least 20 points in this loss. Expect Alexander to remain the Rapids' most reliable option on offense going forward.