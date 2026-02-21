Trey Alexander News: Productive in G League

Alexander amassed 28 points (8-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals during 39 minutes in Friday's 104-102 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Alexander put in a strong scoring output thanks to his effort from beyond the arc against Long Island. The two-way guard lacked assisting numbers this time though after reaching double digits in that category during his previous performance. He's expected to remain a regular starter for the Squadron as he continues to struggle to find a role in the NBA team.