Trey Alexander headshot

Trey Alexander News: Rare appearance Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Alexander closed with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over nine minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Alexander appeared for just the fourth time this season, logging a career-high nine minutes. While it's great to see a rookie getting some burn, there is no indication this is the start of a trend. Alexander should continue to be used sparingly on a team pushing for as many victories as possible.

Trey Alexander
Denver Nuggets
