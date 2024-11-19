Trey Alexander News: Rare appearance Tuesday

Alexander closed with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over nine minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Alexander appeared for just the fourth time this season, logging a career-high nine minutes. While it's great to see a rookie getting some burn, there is no indication this is the start of a trend. Alexander should continue to be used sparingly on a team pushing for as many victories as possible.