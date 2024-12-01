Trey Alexander News: Scores 31 points in G League

Alexander recorded 31 points (11-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Making his first G League appearance this season, Alexander exploded for a game-high 31 points. The two-way wing hasn't been a regular part of the Nuggets' rotation, so he may get more chances for extended work in the G League moving forward.