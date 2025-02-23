Trey Alexander News: Secures double-double in loss

Alexander produced 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes Saturday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 119-99 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Alexander posted yet another strong scoring performance, reaching the 20-point threshold for the eighth straight game. The 21-year-old continues to serve as one of his club's top contributors, averaging 26.8 points over 13 regular-season appearances.