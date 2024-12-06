Trey Alexander News: Shines in G League win

Alexander posted 28 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's 115-99 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Alexander posted a game-high mark in points, and in three G League Tip-Off Tournament outings he has delivered three 20-plus-point performances. In those three appearances, the two-way guard averaged 26.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals across 39.3 minutes per contest.