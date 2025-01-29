Trey Alexander News: Strong double-double

Alexander finished with 20 points (6-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and a block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over Stockton.

Alexander was one of two players who reached the 20-point threshold in this win, with Jahmir Young being the other, and he co-led the team in rebounds with 13. One of the Nuggets' two-way players, Alexander is averaging 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the G League.