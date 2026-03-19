Trey Alexander News: Strong outing in G League win

Alexander totaled 28 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 122-106 win over the Maine Celtics.

Alexander's 28 points were actually his fewest over Birmingham's past four games, as he totaled 105 points during the previous three. He also notched his sixth double-double. He's averaging 21.9 points and 6.7 assists per game in the G League this season.