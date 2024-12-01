Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trey Burke headshot

Trey Burke Injury: Absent versus Osceola

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Burke missed Sunday's 108-94 G League win over the Osceola Magic due to an unknown issue.

Burke was unavailable for the third time this season, leaving the Capitanes without their current top scorer. He'll likely return to action as soon as he's fully fit, but his status is still uncertain for future games, so Kyle Rose could continue to take his spot in the starting lineup if required.

Trey Burke
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now