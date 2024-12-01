Trey Burke Injury: Absent versus Osceola
Burke missed Sunday's 108-94 G League win over the Osceola Magic due to an unknown issue.
Burke was unavailable for the third time this season, leaving the Capitanes without their current top scorer. He'll likely return to action as soon as he's fully fit, but his status is still uncertain for future games, so Kyle Rose could continue to take his spot in the starting lineup if required.
Trey Burke
Free Agent
