Trey Burke Injury: Inactive against Austin
Burke didn't play in Sunday's 99-92 win over the Austin Spurs.
Burke sat out for the first time in the 2024-25 period, with Kyle Rose filling in the starting lineup in Sunday's clash. There's no official injury report yet, but the veteran was in great form as the team's leading scorer and one of the best attacking assets in the G League, so his absence could be a major concern going forward.
Trey Burke
Free Agent
