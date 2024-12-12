Trey Burke Injury: Injured again

Burke was sidelined from Wednesday's 112-101 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle due to a lower extremity injury.

Burke is at risk of missing more matches as he continues to struggle with fitness issues. While the extent of the problem remains unknown, the Capitanes may want to manage their leading scorer's playing time for the rest of the Tip-Off Tournament with the aim of not losing him in the regular season. Meanwhile, Kyle Rose should get more opportunities to produce from a guard role.