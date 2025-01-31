Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Burke headshot

Trey Burke Injury: Out against Skyhawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 10:01am

Burke didn't play in Thursday's 94-86 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks while dealing with a lower extremity injury.

Burke is not yet 100 percent physically due to an issue that has prevented him from seeing constant action this season. While the team has not reported any serious injury, the veteran's status is uncertain for upcoming games, so Kyle Rose could continue to fill in for him while the problem persists.

Trey Burke
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now