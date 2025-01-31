Trey Burke Injury: Out against Skyhawks
Burke didn't play in Thursday's 94-86 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks while dealing with a lower extremity injury.
Burke is not yet 100 percent physically due to an issue that has prevented him from seeing constant action this season. While the team has not reported any serious injury, the veteran's status is uncertain for upcoming games, so Kyle Rose could continue to fill in for him while the problem persists.
Trey Burke
Free Agent
