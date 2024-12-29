Trey Burke News: Appears off bench in loss

Burke (hip) contributed nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one rebound across 19 minutes in Sunday's 126-122 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Burke returned to the court as expected but had his playing time managed as he was not yet at his best level in terms of fitness and performance. The guard will look to gradually regain his usual impact in 2025 after producing 15-plus points in eight of the 11 games he was available for before his latest absence.