Trey Burke News: Extends team-high scoring streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 3:00pm

Burke logged 24 points (8-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Friday's 107-98 win over the Osceola Magic.

Burke showed his shooting quality as his 24 points were once again a team-high total in the second consecutive game against Osceola. The guard also stood out with a season-high mark of six three-pointers in the victory. He has been quite consistent over the early stages of the campaign and should continue to feature as a regular starter going forward.

